Save a massive £450 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with this Amazon deal

Samsung's S20 Ultra was an extremely expensive handset when it first launched but now that price has come rocketing down, costing almost half of its original price over on Amazon.

This Amazon discount will save you 38% on the handset, now costing just £749. That makes this cheaper than both any current Samsung S20 Plus deals and the even cheaper Samsung S20 deals.

If you've been looking at the brand new Galaxy S21 Ultra but can't quite stomach the prices that come with it, this could be an excellent alternative, especially considering we haven't seen any other deal go as cheap as this.

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra right now:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Amazon | SIM-free | £1199 £749 (38% saving)

This is a fantastic price for the S20 Ultra. Bringing the cost all the way down to just £749. That's a 38% saving on Samsung's 2020 flagship, putting the price below the RRP of both the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and the regular S20.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra like?

Read our Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review

The Samsung S20 Ultra may not be Samsung's newest flagship but it still comes with all the bells and whistles of a feature-packed Android handset, no expense spared.

The largest of the S20 family, the S20 Ultra has a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate you can use at Full HD+ resolutions. As well as this standout feature, its assortment of sensors on its rear camera package features a 100x SuperZoom, alongside its four – yes, four – other sensors. This whopper of a camera also allows you to shoot 8K video.

To fuel this beast, you'll find a 5000mAh battery cell, as well as 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 512GB of internal storage.