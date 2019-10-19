Save 40% on Now TV's Sky Sports pass - your next month of sport action sorted

As if the Now TV Sports pass wasn't already tempting enough - offering you full access to all 11 Sky Sports channels without the commitment of a full Sky sub - it has now gone and slashed the price by 40% for the next month.

So that means a chock-full schedule of sporting action for the next month for the eye-catching price of only £20.

There are plenty of reasons why you'd want to take advantage of this deal. For starters you'll be treated to some crucial Premier League matches including Man United vs Liverpool this weekend and the crunch Liverpool vs Man City game coming on November 10.

Not to mention it's the start of NBA season next week and Sky Sports have the exclusive coverage in the UK. Or is F1 more your scene? With the season finale around the corner, Sky Sports is the only place to watch the Mexican, USA and Brazilian Grand Prix. While Sky Sports is also showing six NFL games a week including Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams in London this weekend.

Plus, it's entirely commitment free, so you could take full advantage and use the Now Sports Pass for one month and then cancel it. Plus unlike some Now TV deals this offer is available to all Now TV customers both new and existing - just as long as you don't currently have an active Sky Sports pass.

So whether you're looking to watch Formula 1, football, cricket, golf or something else - this is the deal could be right in your ballpark. But you'll have to hurry, this deal is only valid until Sunday, October 27.

Now TV Sky Sports One month-pass | £33.99 £20 at Now TV

Get your latest sports fix with this pass - giving you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels. Plus you can always cancel or keep the rolling contract - so this is completely commitment free! This deal is a massive win for any football fans looking to watch the forthcoming Man Utd vs Liverpool match or, indeed, a whole month full of Premier League action. Hurry, this offer expires on Sunday, October 27View Deal

What other Now TV deals are there?

Now TV deals are not just great for sports fans - it has many other bundles and packages to suit everyone else too. These packages and passes include Sky Cinema, Sky Kids and Entertainment. If there isn't an offer at the moment for you keep your eyes peeled on our Now TV passes and offers page, it's got regular updates on offers and deals.

If you're looking for a Sky TV deal so you can access more channels such as recording live TV, HD and 4K viewing with possibly bigger savings - you're in luck. We've got a guide for you below with all these deals outlined and explained in detail.