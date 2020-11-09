Save 15% off Alienware Aurora gaming PCs in the Dell early Black Friday Sale

There's some seriously hot Black Friday deals happening right now on the Dell website, with some especially tasty savings across its gaming range. We spotted the legendary Alienware Aurora range included in the seasonal sale with the potential to make massive savings.



By using discount code BLACK15 or AW15, you can save up to 15% off Alienware and Dell machines to update your setup for the next generation of AAA and VR games. With the extra cash saved, why not put that towards a new gaming monitor or gaming keyboard?



Dell has cut prices sitewide so you're not restricted to buying a powerful gaming machine, with discounts across the latest Inspiron laptops and desktop bundles. Dell has your options covered, regardless if you're in the market for work or play.

It's expected that these deals will result in low stock so if you have your eye on something, we'd suggest you grab it before it sells out over Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Gaming PC | 15% off at Dell

Save 15% off your build thanks to the AW15 coupon code. If you were looking to save some money on a custom build then don't look any further than the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition. With a staggering variety of specifications to choose from, you can create the perfect personal gaming machine to suit your needs.

New Alienware Aurora | 15% off at Dell

With the option to include the new GeForce RTX 3090, and a 10th generation 10-core Intel i9, you may feel the New Alienware Aurora is a bit ridiculous. Ridiculous that you don't have this in your life that is. You don't have long left to save 15% on this customizable behemoth, so act fast before the savings disappear.

Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1 Laptop | 15% off at Dell

Dell Alienware M15 Gaming Laptop |15% off at Dell

Save an extra 15% on the Alienware M15 gaming laptop with the voucher code AW15. The super-slim 15.6-inch laptop features an Intel Core i7-10875H 8-Core processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, an RTX 2070 super GPU. This portable gaming machine is available for a steal, so don't hesitate to snap one up before they're gone.

Dell 25 Monitor | £228.60 £169.97 at Dell

No voucher required for this saving. This 27-inch monitor sports super slim bezels and 75Hz refresh rate. Perfectly designed to sit in any space, you can pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust the height of your monitor for your comfort. Save £56.63 today on this ultra-sharp monitor.

Alienware 34 Gaming Monitor | £1304.10 £899.89 at Dell

For a limited time you can get the Alienware 34-inch Gaming Monitor on sale for £899.89. That's a huge 32% discount for the gorgeous fully adjustable, curved monitor which features a 120Hz refresh rate and 2-ms response time, making it a fantastic gaming monitor. With backlight LEDs, this is an absolute must to make your gaming set-up pop.

