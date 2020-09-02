Samsung's outdoor QLED TV is coming to the UK and Europe – whatever the weather

Samsung’s The Terrace – the outdoor QLED television designed to put up with both intense sunshine and occasional showers – is now coming to the UK and Europe.

We previously reported on the Terrace when it launched in the US and Canada, with confirmation it would be rolling out to other territories later in the year. It’s only now, though, that the set’s been confirmed for the UK, with a Samsung blog post informing us that “The Terrace will be coming first to Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK and Switzerland in 55, 65, and 75-inch models.”

Outshining the competition

The Terrace is a weatherproof QLED television with an IP55 rating – meaning it can resist dust, rainfall, or even a head-on splash from a hose. Whether you’re using the Terrace for a pool party or a tasteful dinner and drinks on your veranda, it should be able to weather the elements well enough to keep the action going.

Nathan Sheffield, Head of Visual Display at Samsung Europe, tells us that the IP55 rating “will give you peace of mind in terms of its resistance to dust damp moisture and showers, but it will also withstand outdoor ambient temperatures of up to 50 degrees. So, more than capable of withstanding the British weather that we're experiencing.”

While we haven’t got the chance to test the set ourselves, we do know it comes with a 4K HDR screen with an average brightness of 2,000 nits and peak brightness of 4,000 nits, meaning it should be able to showcase HDR objects even in bright surroundings – with a “special film” on the screen to reduce glare. However, we expect optimum performance will still probably be in the evening, when it doesn’t have to compete with midday sunlight. The onscreen brightness will auto-calibrate in response to external light, too.

There’s no UK pricing confirmed yet, though the product page on Samsung’s UK site is now live , and we expect this information to come through shortly for a late 2020 release. The US model, however, starts at $3,499 (around £2,800, AU$5,300) for the 55-inch model, going up to $4,999 (around £4,000, AU$7,600) for the 65-inch and $6,499 (around £5,300, AU$9,900) for the 75-inch.