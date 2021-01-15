Samsung S20 deals are being discontinued now the Samsung Galaxy S21 is here

Despite not even being a year old yet, the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and Ultra have been discontinued in select regions thanks to the release of the Samsung Galaxy S21 range.

Retailers across both the US and the UK have thrown up their out of stock signs and a lot of those still selling it are down to low stock. In both regions, the Samsung website is showing out of stock and so is Verizon, Best Buy and Mobiles.co.uk, a popular UK retailer, has posted the message "The Samsung Galaxy S20 range is now discontinued." across all three devices.

While the discontinuation of handsets is common practice in the phone world, it rarely happens as soon as this. Older devices tend to get kicked out around two years after their launch, even longer for popular handsets, but the S20 didn't even manage to make it past the year mark.

Why was the Samsung Galaxy S20 discontinued?

This could well be down to the device's unexpected unpopularity. Sales started slow and never really picked up like Samsung's previous devices did. Now with the Samsung Galaxy S21 range available at a reduced price compared to the S20, the Korean phone giant could be looking for a fresh start.

When asked about the removal of the Samsung Galaxy S20 devices, Samsung responded "Samsung will continue to sell the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Availability of the full Galaxy S20 line will vary by region."

This means those who aren't quite ready to jump up to 2021 prices can find a safe haven in Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals - a device that seems to keep getting cheaper.