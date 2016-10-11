Samsung kills the Galaxy Note 7

It’s finally happened. Samsung has completely halted production of the Galaxy Note 7 , after supposedly safe handsets are reportedly smoking and catching fire, much like the original batch.

The decision to stop producing the phone follows hot on the heels of an earlier decision to stop sales and exchanges worldwide while an investigation took place. But this latest twist sounds far more permanent, with this seemingly being the end for the troubled handset.

End of the road

"We recently readjusted the production volume for thorough investigation and quality control, but putting consumer safety as top priority, we have reached a final decision to halt production of Galaxy Note 7s," the company said in a statement to the BBC .

If you still have a Note 7 in your possession – whether an original handset or a replacement – you’re urged to power it down immediately and return it for a full refund or different device.