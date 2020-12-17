Samsung Galaxy Watch deals are returning to Black Friday prices - and ship in time for Christmas

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals have hit Amazon in full force today, with discounts across the full range and many hitting their lowest prices yet. What's more, you'll find plenty of these smartwatch sales also ship in time for Christmas - excellent if you're struggling to find the perfect gift for that fitness fanatic.

We're seeing Samsung Galaxy Watch deals in both the US and UK right now, but the best offers sit on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. You can save $100 on this model stateside, bringing the 41mm version down to $299.99, or if you're browsing from the other side of the pond you'll find a £50 discount offering up a £349.99 sales price.

If you're after something cheaper there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deals available right now as well, with the cheapest model now starting at just $139 in the US and £129 in the UK.

You'll find all these smartwatch deals just below, but we're also rounding up all the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch deals from around the web further down the page as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals in the US

Arrives before Christmas Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 41mm: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch to hit the market. That's a return to the $299.99 Black Friday price we saw over November, and an excellent offer on the 41mm smartwatch with advanced monitoring and plenty of smartphone functionality as well. This model will arrive before Christmas if you move fast enough. 41mm: $399.99 $299.99 | 45mm: $429.99 $369.99

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active - 40mm: $199.99 $139 at Amazon

The original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active offers a cheap fitness tracker with some excellent features like automatic exercise detection, sleep monitoring, and smartphone notifications as well. What's more, this is a return to the lowest price yet - however, this will ship after Christmas.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 - 40mm: $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also discounted today, but delivery is currently scheduled for December 24, so it's questionable whether it will actually arrive ahead of the big day. Nevertheless you're getting an excellent price here - the cheapest yet in fact - and plenty of fitness and smartphone features as well.



40mm: $249.99 $179.99 | 44mm: $269.99 $199.99

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals in the UK

Arrives before Christmas Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 41mm: £399 £349 at Amazon

The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is seeing a £50 price drop at Amazon today. That's not the lowest price we've seen yet - that came last month with a very brief discount to £338, but it's not far off and this version will also ship before Christmas. 41mm: £399 £349 | 45mm: £419 £359

Arrives before Christmas Samsung Galaxy Watch - 42mm: £279 £159 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active - 40mm: £199 £129 at Amazon

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch is down to just £129 at Amazon right now. That's £70 off and an excellent price on the older model that still holds its own in features and specs.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 - 40mm: £269 £209 at Amazon

This £60 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has brought about the cheapest price yet on the latest Active model from Samsung. We usually see this smartwatch on sale for £219 - £239, which makes that extra £10 even stronger. What's more, you'll get it in time for Christmas as well.

