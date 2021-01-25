Samsung Galaxy S21 deals: Get an exclusive data boost in the cheapest S21 offer yet

The phone deals just keep rolling in for Samsung's latest flagship handset - and this time it's a TechRadar exclusive. Better still, if you've got your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S21, this Carphone Warehouse contract may just be the cheapest monthly rate yet.

TechRadar readers can snatch up the Samsung Galaxy S21 - available on Carphone Warehouse's very own mobile network, iD Mobile - and get over double the data allowance.

Usually £34.99 a month - alongside £99.99 upfront - for 20GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts, in this exclusive offer you'll get a huge 50GB dose of data for the same monthly rate.

With more data to play around with for a ridiculously cheap monthly cost, this is one exceptional Samsung phone deal - and, of course, with this S21 preorder you'll also receive both a pair of Galaxy Buds Live and a Galaxy SmartTag for free.

A 5G ready handset, it's important to note that whilst iD Mobile doesn't yet offer 5G coverage, we would expect to see it launch on the network in 2021.

Unpack this Samsung Galaxy S21 deal:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | £99.99 upfront | 20GB 50GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | FREE Galaxy Buds Live & SmartTag | £34.99pm

In this TechRadar exclusive deal, get even more data in this already ridiculously affordable 24-month Samsung Galaxy S21 deal. Enjoy 50GB of data for the price of 20GB, alongside unlimited minutes and texts for just £34.99 a month. Of course, all S21 pre-order deals also come with two free gifts - a pair of Galaxy Buds Live true wireless and the brand new Galaxy SmartTag, allowing you to keep tabs on your devices.

View Deal

Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 deal worth it?

This is the most wallet friendly of the three new handsets, priced lowest but still packing in the specs. The Samsung Galaxy S21 comes in at a SIM-free price of £769.

While the front of the 6.2-inch, 120Hz, 1080 x 2400 AMOLED handset is lower res than its predecessor you get that smooth refresh rate. The rear shows off the new style camera setup. On this model it's still a four camera unit with 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide and 64MP telephoto snappers on the rear and a 10MP shooter on the front. New features here include "Zoom Lock" for tripod-like stability when at 30x zoom, plus Single Take which gets the best pics from a selection.

There's a zippy 8GB of RAM, down from 12GB on last year's, which can help that 5G connectivity offer you maximum speeds. Yup, you get the Exynos 2100 chipset to make up the difference on speed. And the backing of a 4,000mAh battery should keep all that running for a full day, at least, before needing a charge.

