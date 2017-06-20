Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch event reportedly scheduled for August

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is going to be a big phone with a big comeback story, and we now have a better idea of when it'll arrive.

The much hyped Note 8 launch event is scheduled for the second half of August in New York City, according to a new report from Reuters.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

This isn't completely unexpected. The Galaxy Note 7 launched on August 19 of last year, but was recalled after just two months due to battery explosions.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 launch will therefore put emphasis on battery safety, though the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have successfully launched without incident.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs

The Galaxy Note 8 will be the Samsung's first flagship phone with an S Pen (and with a full lifecycle) since the Galaxy Note 5 in the US in 2015.

Even more shocking, it'll be Samsung's first stylus-equipped smartphone to hit the UK and elsewhere since the Note 4 launched in 2014. It's been a while.

Big (S8), bigger (S8 Plus) and biggest to come (Note 8)

But good things come to those who wait. The report suggests the Note 8 has an oversized curved screen that's slightly bigger than the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus.

Today's report also indicates that the Note 8 includes a dual-rear camera setup, a first for a Samsung flagship smartphone.

We're also hoping for a 4K resolution screen (strictly) for Samsung Gear VR, a fingerprint sensor on the front underneath the glass, and reasonable Note 8 price, but none of that information was corroborated today.