Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price leak suggests you’ll be paying a lot

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range was always going to be expensive, but there was some hope that the standard model would be at least vaguely affordable, given that it’s rumored to have somewhat mid-range specs in a lot of areas. But it seems that’s not to be, as a price leak suggests it will cost more than its predecessor.

According to Ishan Agarwal (a leaker with a good track record), the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will start at €999 in Europe, and that only gets you a 4G version. For 5G, the starting price is apparently €1,099, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G apparently starts at €1,349.

Of course, that’s in euros, which isn’t a currency most of our readers will be using. But as BGR notes, based on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 range that probably means a starting price of around $999 / £899 / AU$1,499 for the 4G Note 20, since the Galaxy S20 costs that much and retails for €999 in much of Europe.

Exclusive for MSP: Here are the prices of upcoming Samsung Galaxy products in Europe.Note20 4G: €999Note20 5G: €1,099Note20 Ultra 5G starts at €1,349256GB Base Storage.Buds Live: ~€189Note: May differ a bit due to VATLink for full info: https://t.co/ndWIMBVVU6 pic.twitter.com/MmDcGqshsKJuly 27, 2020

That, notably, is a bit more in most regions than the $949 / £869 / AU$1,499 launch price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Admittedly, you’re getting twice as much storage here, as Agarwal claims the Note 20 comes with 256GB, but there are also rumored to be some downgrades, such as a plastic back.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra meanwhile also looks to be more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus was at launch, as that phone landed for $1,099 / £999 / AU$1,699 (with the same amount of storage), whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – which matches the rumored Note 20 Ultra price in Europe – cost $1,399 / £1,199 / AU$1,999, suggesting the Note 20 Ultra could follow suit.

None of this is certain for now of course. The source could be wrong, and even if they’re right Samsung might not use the same pricing conversions as it did with the Galaxy S20 range, but this certainly looks like bad news for anyone hoping for an affordable new Note handset.

Things are slightly more positive when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as that was always going to have a top-end price, and if this is right then you’ll get twice as much storage as you would in the S20 Ultra for the same price. But that price is still high.

We’ll know for sure what Samsung’s upcoming phones cost soon, as the company is set to unveil them on August 5, likely alongside the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.