PS5 stock update: Asda sold out, more stock coming to Amazon and Game soon

If you're still frantically looking where to buy PS5 in the UK, a fresh wave of stock is tipped to arrive on December 14 from various retailers such as Amazon, Game and Argos.

The console has been sold out since pre-orders opened in September, periodically flashing in and out of stock across the UK. When PS5 stock has arrived, retailer websites have struggled to cope with the influx of traffic and have either crashed, placed customers in long queues, or succumb to various technical issues.

However, we now know that Asda won't be receiving any more PS5 stock until after Christmas, according to a tweet from the company's customer service team.

Hi, I can confirm we won't be getting any more stock of the PS5 until after Christmas. Thanks, Neha :)December 7, 2020

But it's also reported that other retailers are set to get more PS5 consoles next week (December 14). While the tweet below should obviously be taken with a pinch of salt, it does fall in line with Sony's promise of delivering more PS5 stock before the end of the year.

UPDATED Summary Of All Restocking DATES For Some UK Stores. Game UK on the 14th of December Amazon UK On the 14th of December Tesco on the 13th of December Argos on the 16th or 17th of December Asda After Christmas Smyths early 2021*Reportedly*#PS5December 6, 2020

It's been a frustrating couple of months for those who are after Sony's elusive next-gen console, with many turning to third-party sellers out of sheer desperation. The problem is, the console is being sold for almost double the price, far exceeding the RRP of £449.99 for the disc version and £359.99 for the PS5 Digital Edition.

As one of the hottest products over Christmas, the PS5 has been targeted by scalpers and even thieves, with Amazon PS5 orders going missing, and lorries carrying PS5 stock being robbed on the move.

The situation will only improve as Sony improves its supply chain and more people get hold of the console. We’d advise being patient, then, or risk paying a premium for a console that has been secured through illegitimate means.

We’re doing our best to help you find retail priced PS5 stock by checking various online outlets daily for any updates so you don't miss out.

