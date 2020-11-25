More PS5 stock promised as Sony confirms its biggest console launch ever

Sony has announced that the PS5 launch was its biggest console launch ever, with demand continuing to remain at unprecedented levels.

If you’ve been searching where to buy a PS5 with little success, Sony also confirmed that more PS5 stock will be coming to retailers before the end of the year, and to “stay in touch with your local retailers”.

To outsell the launch of the PS4 and previous systems is quite the feat for PlayStation 5, even at this early stage. But it’s all the more impressive when you consider the challenges Covid-19 has inflicted on video game developers and the manufacturing industry, as well as consumers.

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers.November 25, 2020

Sony’s success has led to all of its shipments being sold to retailers, with Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan stating “absolutely everything is sold” in a recent interview.

Smash and grab

It hasn’t been completely smooth sailing, though, as the PS5 has been plagued by various stock issues at launch. PS5 scalpers have amassed thousands of consoles to resell for ridiculous mark-ups, and some PS5 Amazon orders were also targeted by thieves. But there’s no denying that Sony’s hardware has resonated extremely well with consumers.

Will PS5 become Sony's best-selling console of all time? Well, it's got a long way to go, but it's unlikely. The PS2 remains Sony's most popular console, selling a remarkable 155 million units in its lifetime – partly because it included a DVD player when that was an incredibly valuable feature. PlayStation 4 is currently sitting in second place, with around 133.5 million units sold, while the PlayStation and PlayStation 3 sold 102.49 million and 87.4 million units respectively.

