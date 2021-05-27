PS5 stock may soon become easier to find - here's why

Finding PS5 stock in the UK continues to be a challenging affair, even though the PlayStation 5 is now six months old. However, there might be another avenue for PS5 restocks in the near future, one that has paid dividends for consumers looking where to buy a PS5 in the US.

As part of Sony’s IR Day conference (thanks, Gamesinbustry.biz), Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan detailed new opportunities that will help PlayStation’s market share grow in the coming years. While a lot of the talk centered around launching PlayStation games on other platforms, specifically PC and mobile – Uncharted 4 is the next game that will make the jump from PS4 to PC – Ryan also revealed that another growth area the company is focusing on is its “direct hardware distribution channel”.

The company said that it plans to roll out its PlayStation Direct store, which is only available in the US, to the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland and Belgium over the next 12 months, which means consumers will have another large retailer to purchase PS5 stock from.

The PlayStation Direct store, which launched in September 2019, has been incredibly successful for Sony in the US. It grew to over $200 million in net sales during the last financial year, and remarkably, Sony expects to triple that figure in the next 12 months.

“PlayStation Direct has achieved significant revenue in the US market within little more than a year of starting operations,” Ryan said during a presentation. “We plan for 300 percent further growth within this fiscal year, helped by our upcoming launch in Europe.”

Sony's Euro vision

We’ve seen plenty of PS5 restocks in the US take place at the PlayStation Direct store, while UK consumers have been mostly relying on Game and Amazon to offer up more PS5 units for sale. Another source for people to buy a PS5, particularly from Sony itself, would only help placate the demand for the PlayStation 5, which shows no signs of slowing down.

While Sony won’t be at E3 this year, the video game industry’s annual extravaganza, the next big exclusive release is almost here. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart launches on June 11, and Sony is also showing 20 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West during a State of Play event on May 27.