PS4 hit Uncharted 4 could be headed to PC

Sony has shared its Games and Network Services slides from its IR Day 2021 report and there are some interesting pieces of information regarding the future of PlayStation on console and elsewhere: especially one slide suggesting that Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is headed to the PC.

One of the slides details "new growth vectors" for PlayStation Studios on PC and Mobile. This slide points to the existing PC ports of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, as well as including a logo for Uncharted 4: A Thief's End while noting more PC releases are planned.

Seeing more PS4 games come to PC isn't surprising. Back when the PC version of Days Gone was announced, a GQ interview with Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan noted that a "whole slate" of titles were coming to PC. It seems like Uncharted 4: A Thief's End could be next but fans will have to keep hoping and wishing for other titles like Bloodborne.

Other interesting information

The financial report contains other interesting tidbits as well, such as updated subscriber numbers for PlayStation Now. Per the report, PlayStation Now has crossed 3.2 million subscribers. This comes after the service was recently upgraded to 1080p game streaming for applicable games.

Meanwhile, the disc drive version of the PS5 is expected to start breaking even next month as manufacturing costs decrease. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the next big first-party PS5 game, currently aimed for release on June 11, 2021.

Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West is also slated for later in 2021 though there's not an exact release date right now. 14 minutes of gameplay will be shown on May 27, giving fans a look at just what's new, including the possibility of new machines in Forbidden West.