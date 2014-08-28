Samsung Gear S smartwatch sports curved screen, shuns Android Wear

Ahead of an official unveiling at IFA 2014 the Samsung Gear S smartwatch has been announced with a curved display, 3G support and no sign of Android Wear.

In fact, Samsung is sticking with its own Tizen operating system on the Gear S - the same software which runs on the Gear 2 and Gear Fit.

That may mean the Gear S will only be compatible with a handful of the firm's own devices, though this is yet to be confirmed.

The main talking point surrounding the Gear S is its curved, 2-inch Super AMOLED display, which allows the wearable to sit more snugly on the wrist.

It also means the Gear S sports one of the biggest on-wrist displays around, beating the 1.63-inch Gear Live and Gear 2 plus the 1.65-inch LG G Watch.

Always on

Inside you'll find a 1GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, heart rate monitor, GPS and 3G connectivity.

That 3G connection will allow you to continue to receive notifications and alerts when you're out of range of your smartphone - you can also make and receive calls on the Gear S.

The Samsung Gear S comes with IP67 water and dust resistance, and in terms of battery you're looking at a 300mAh power pack, which Samsung says is good for two days.

Considering the Gear S has a bigger screen you may need to charge this watch a little more regularly, the G Watch on the other hand has a larger 400mAh offering and a smaller display.

The Samsung Gear S release date is pegged for early October globally, with more specific details and pricing to follow.