Nike pencils in an Oct. 15 event; is it FuelBand 2 time?

Nike announced an Oct. 15 event today called the "NikeFuel Forum," sparking speculation that a Nike FuelBand 2 is imminent.

Nike promised to address "the future of the digital world and physical activity" at the event, according to CNET.

We can only guess what that means, but a second-gen FuelBand does seem likely, and at least one publication is claiming to have inside knowledge.

That would be 9to5Mac, which claimed it received word from a source on exactly what to expect from the new Nike FuelBand.

Improvements needed

According to the site's source, the new Nike FuelBand 2 will be more durable and have better battery life than the current model, plus feature Bluetooth 4.0.

However, its overall aesthetic and UI design will be similar the current model.

But contrary to previous rumors, the second-gen FuelBand won't have a heart rate monitor, the site claimed.

There's still no word on the possibility of Nike FuelBand Android support, so Nike may announce what Android users have been hoping to hear at its upcoming event.

The site's source expects the new FuelBand to be out in time for the holidays.

It also reported that the Oct. 15 Nike event was originally scheduled for November, but certain recent developments may have caused the company to push it forward.