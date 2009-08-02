Amazon in court over Orwell Kindle deletions

Can Amazon resist, considering it has already admitted "stupidity"?

It was all but inevitable and didn't take long at all, so we're not surprised to see that someone has decided to sue Amazon over the recent incident when it deleted shoppers' Kindle books in the dead of night.

A Michigan high school student has demanded recompense for Amazon's sudden snatch-back of his copy of George Orwell's 1984.

Knack for irony

The US District Court suit said: "With an uncanny knack for irony, Amazon recently remotely deleted any traces of certain electronic copies of George Orwell's 1984 and Animal Farm from customers' Kindles and iPhones, thereby sending these books down Orwell's so-called 'memory hole."

The student, Justin Gawronski, said his notes on the electronic copy of 1984 were now useless as they referred to different sections in other copies of the book.

Real books

His lawsuit drew comparisons with 'real' books, saying: "Amazon has no more right to delete e-books from consumers' Kindles and iPhones than it does to retrieve from its customers' homes paper books it sells and ships to consumers."

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has already apologised for the move, calling it "stupid and thoughtless."

Via Yahoo