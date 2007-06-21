Onkyo launches tiny CD/DVD receiver

Not everyone can afford an aircraft hangar to store their monster home cinema system in. So Onkyo 's flipped the entire concept and given us a micro CD/DVD receiver instead.

The 147mm tall DR-815 comes with a universal disc transport. It can play everything from DVDs and CDs through to more exotic (and rare) formats like Super Audio CD (SACD) and DVD-Audio discs. It even plays discs containing WMA, MP3 audio and JPEG photo files. Whoop.

The Onkyo DR-815 micro CD/Universal DVD receiver is equipped with a 32-bit DSP engine which enables it to process both stereo and multi-channel audio signals. It includes Dolby Digital , Dolby Pro Logic II and DTS decoders.

Add speakers, go multi-channel

Onkyo expects that most buyers will use it in a simple two-channel or 2.1-channel configuration. But it points out that the DR-815 is equipped with 5.1-channel preamplifier outputs (preouts) so you can add extra amplifiers for the fully surround sound monty. Other key sockets include RGB Scart, component video and composite video connections.

The company also says that the DR-815 is fully iPod-ready - just add an Onkyo Remote Interactive (RI) dock. Plus it has a 40-station preset FM/AM tuner.

The Onkyo DR-815 is available now for £275. Full specs are given below:

DR-815-Receiver Features

18 watts per channel minimum into 4 ohms, 1KHz, IEC (2 channels driven)

DTS, Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic II decoding

Vector Linear Shaping Circuitry (VLSC)

Wide Range Amplifier Technology (WRAT)

High-current, low-impedance drive

192 kHz/24-bit audio DAC

Advanced 32-bit processing DSP chip

Discrete output stage circuitry

Optimum Gain Volume Circuitry

2 audio inputs and 1 output

Front L/R speaker terminals

Center, surround and subwoofer pre outs

Tone control (bass/treble)

2-Step Super Bass control

Theater Dimensional virtual surround

Dimensions: 205mm (w) x 147mm (h) 353mm (d)

Weight: 5.4kg

Universal Player Features

Plays DVD-Audio and DVD-Video, DVD-Rs, DVD-RWs, Super Video CDs, Super Audio CDs, MP3-encoded CDs, WMA-encoded CDs, CD-Rs, CD-RWs, Audio CDs, and JPEG-encoded CDs

108 MHz/12-bit video DAC

SCART connector

S-Video output

Composite video output

Memory playback (24-track programming)

Disc Navigator for browsing WMA, MP3 and JPEG disc contents

3 CD play modes (Normal/Random/Memory)

Repeat mode

Resume and last memory

Multi-aspect ratio (16:9, 4:3)

Subtitles and language setting

Parental lock

Tuner & Other Features