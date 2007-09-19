Trending

Apple raking in profit on new iPod nano

Hardware costs lower than ever as nano family grows up

The new iPod nano brings with it more than just added video

If you've just bought one of the new video-playing iPod nanos, you're sure to be interested to hear exactly how much it costs Apple to manufacture each one of the midget gems.

According to a part-by-part analysis (known as a 'teardown') by industry analyst iSuppli, the new nano offers Apple a vastly healthier profit margin than the previous, non-video-capable generation.

Mark-up goes up

Looking at just materials and ignoring packaging, R&D and other unquantifiables, iSuppli found that each 4GB player costs $58.85 (£29) to make and its 8GB brother just $82.85 (£41). The figures represent an 18.5 per cent fall in manufacturing costs compared to the older nano.

Considering the US retail prices of $129 (£64) and $199 (£99), Apple has surpassed even its own usual legendary 100 per cent mark-up on materials. Looking at the UK prices of £99 ($199) and £129 ($259) underlines just how profitable the Cupertino behemoth's hugely popular music players are.

