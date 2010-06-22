Kindle and Nook get price cuts to stave off iPad threat

Makers of the Kindle and Nook e-book readers have slashed the cost of their devices in the US, as they look to counter the threat of Apple's iPad.

Although the Apple iPad is a significantly more powerful device than readers like the Amazon Kindle and the Nook, the device has become a major threat to that market.

Apple's iBooks store has quickly become a major player in the industry, and the response of Amazon and Barnes and Noble has been to make significant cuts to their devices.

Less than $200

The 3G enabled Nook was the first to be reduced – coming down from $259 (£175) to $199 (£135), with the 3G Kindle coming down from $259 to $189 (£128).

Both companies have seen their shares go down in price since the Apple iPad arrived, but it remains to be seen if the price cuts can save people plumping for a little extra spend for a much more powerful device.

It will also be interesting to see if the prices of e-book readers in the UK come down as well.

