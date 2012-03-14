Sigma: people 'staggered' by 46MP compact quality

Sigma has said that people have been impressed by the quality of the images that are produced by its 46 million pixel compact cameras, the DP1 and DP2 'Merrill'.

The cameras use Foveon technology, which effectively means that three 15.3 megapixel sensors are stacked on top of each other, with each responding to different light wavelengths.

Speaking to TechRadar, Paul Reynolds from Sigma Imaging UK, said "People are staggered by the quality that the compact offers in terms of optical resolution.

"In theory, a compact can produce better images because the fixed optic has been specifically designed for the camera."

The DP1 and DP2 'Merrill' cameras are updates of the predecessors, with the Merrill name attached to reflect the co-creator of Foveon technology.

At 46 million pixels, the cameras are the highest resolution compact cameras in the world.

Line-up

Foveon X3 technology is shared across Sigma's camera line, including its flagship DSLR, the SD1 and the SD15.

The Sigma DP1M features a fixed 19mm f/2.8 lens, while the DP2M uses a fixed 30mm f/2.8 lens. Both models allow shooting in raw and JPEG format.

The price and release date for the cameras is yet to be announced, but it is expected they will retail for around £1000, making these a far from cheap proposition.