Samsung ST70 and ST60 cameras boast fog-killing feature

Samsung has announced a new range of cameras which have been primed to cope with the Great British weather.

The Samsung ST70 and ST60 cameras are super-slim (a mere 16mm) and have a number of scene modes to help you shoot whatever the circumstances.

The most interesting of these – and a first for cameras as far as we can tell – are the DeFog and Clear/Fog Lifting modes. Samsung informs us these are to 'cut through the haze to take clear photos'.

This could well be Scotch Mist but it's a feature definitely needed in the UK at the moment.

Specs appeal



As for hardware, the ST70 is the daddy of the range. It's been given a 14.2 megapixel sensor and has a 27.5mm wide-angle lens.

Also on-board is 5x optical zoom and Optical and Digital Image stabilisers.

The ST60 is hardly hard-done by in the imaging stakes either. The camera is equipped with a 27mm wide-angle lens and a 12.2 megapixel sensor and can zoom in optically a passable 4x.

Both cameras have 720p movie capabilities and around 12 scene modes for users to flick through.

The Samsung ST70 and ST60 cameras have a release date of February and will cost £179.99 (ST70) and £149.99 (ST60).

Go to www.samsungcamera.co.uk for more details.