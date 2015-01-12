Samsung NX1 firmware update 'coming soon'

Samsung says the firmware update for the Samsung NX1 will arrive 'mid-January', and most of the new features extend the camera's movie making abilities.

The update will make it possible to adjust audio levels and the ISO (sensitivity) setting while recording video, and it adds 24fps frame rates to the 4K and 1080 (full HD) modes. Users can now use the Pro Quality setting for 1080 video, where previously only HD and Normal was available. Display gridlines and aspect ratio markers will be added and HDMI output to an external recorder now supports Time Code (though not for internal recording). The will be a C Gamma mode for higher overall contrast and D Gamma for wider dynamic range, plus a Master Black Level Control and three luminance range options for precise tonal control.

One of the key improvements will be the ability to capture a still image from a single frame of video. 4K footage yields 8-megapixel stills, and the opportunity to grab really good quality stills from video. Panasonic, for example, is using this as one of the principal selling points for 4K video.

Autofocus advances

Autofocus requirements for video are different to those for stills, and the NX1 firmware update will bring AF speed control (to make refocussing smoother and less 'jumpy', for example), and an AF responsiveness control for adjusting the camera's refocus speed if an object passes in front of the subject.

Users will be able to lock focus while filming using the AEL button and use the AF On button to toggle between autofocus and manual focus.

The Samsung Auto Shot mode for stills photography will be extended with a new 'Trap Shot' feature that triggers the shutter release when the subject hits a line – this sounds similar to the 'trap focus' feature found on some advanced SLRs. We've already carried out our own Samsung baseball bat test!

Wireless tweaks

Samsung says the NX1 firmware update will make it possible to trigger the shutter release using Bluetooth rather than Wi-Fi, and that setting up a smart device as a remote control will be quicker and simpler. You'll be able to register more than one smart device which the camera can then recognise without re-registering, and it will be possible to install future firmware updates via Wi-Fi.

The firmware update will also offer a number of control customisation options and tethered shooting via Samsung's Remote Studio software (PC only).