Samsung introduces host of new 'smart' cameras

Samsung has revealed a new range of "smart" cameras to sit in its compact lineup.

Smart Camera 2.0 features a host of new functionalities and upgrades to enable you to shoot and share photographs instantly. The cameras have been designed with smartphone users in mind, combining large touchscreen technology with faster editing and sharing to social networks.

AutoShare enables images to be simultaneously sent and saved straight to a smartphone via a Wi-Fi connection as soon as the photo is taken. The Samsung Smart Camera app, which is available for both Android and iOS, contains the capability to act as a remote viewfinder for the camera.

The new flagship compact, the Samsung WB250F, features an 18x optical zoom, 24mm lens and 14.2 million pixel CMOS sensor. A Samsung WB200F, which features a 14.2 million pixel CCD sensor, will also be available. Both use a touchscreen interface and include full manual mode.

Creative modes

Best Face mode, which is also found on the Samsung Galaxy Camera, is available on the new WB cameras. This mode automatically selects the best facial expressions from a burst shot to create group photos where everybody in the shot looks at their best. SMART mode and Motion Photo are also included.

Next up is the Samsung WB800F, which features a 21x optical zoom and 16.3 million pixel CMOS sensor along with a touchscreen.

The Samsung WB30F is the range's new "mini" model. It has the same capabilities of a WB model, including a 10x optical zoom and 24mm wide angle lens, but in a body that is only 17mm thick. Other features include Magic Frame and Live Panorama.

Wi-Fi is also available on the Samsung DV151F, along with a 1.48-inch front LCD screen, designed to help with taking self portraits. A Beauty Palette feature is included to apply a range of make-up looks to the subject of a portrait.

Magic frame and more

Other creative options include Smart Filter 3.0, Motion Photo and Magic Frame. A 16.2 million pixel CCD sensor and f/2.5 maximum aperture lens, along with a 5x optical zoom, can also be found in the aluminium body of the camera.

Lastly in the standard compacts lineup , the Samsung ST150 is the last camera in the range and includes an f/2.5 lens, 5x optical zoom and 25mm wide angle lens. A 16.2 million pixel CCD sensor is also on board. Wi-Fi connectivity is included for instant sharing to social networks.

This year, Samsung has also announced a new bridge camera. Featuring a 35x optical zoom 25mm wide angle lens, the camera is also capable of recording Full HD video.

It includes a 16 million pixel BSI CMOS sensor and scene recognition, Smart Auto and Low Night Shot technology. On the back of the camera is a tilting 3-inch LCD screen. The design is reminiscent of a DSLR and includes a soft feeling hand-grip.

Pricing and availability for all the new models is yet to be announced.