Manfrotto opens Interactive Photo Lab

The Manfrotto lab will be in Covent Garden until Sunday

Manfrotto is hosting an Interactive Photo Lab this weekend (18th - 20th November) in Covent Garden in London, the fourth in a global series of labs taking place around the world.

Labs have previously been held in Beijing, Berlin and Hong Kong and gives visitors the opportunity to use Manfrotto kit to help capture great photographs, as well as being featured in their own photo shoot. Support will be on hand from Manfrotto experts who will provide tips and guidance.

Pictures taken over the three days will be uploaded to the Manfrotto Imagine More Facebook page, allowing participants to share and comment on their own photos. Visitors can also 'check in' to the photo lab via FourSquare or Facebook Places.

Win!

To celebrate the launch of the lab, we have a Manfrotto tripod and bag to give away on our Facebook page, we'll choose a lucky winner from our fanbase once we reach '2000 likes'.

The tripod will be from Manfrotto's COMPACT range, which comes with an intuitive action ball head, while the bag will be a Unica VII Messenger bag, which comes with interchangeable dividers for arranging your gear and is waterproof.

The Manfrotto Photo Lab will run until 20th November at Covent Garden in London. Visit our Facebook page to enter the competition.