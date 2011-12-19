Leica releases S2 firmware upgrade

A firmware upgrade for the Leica S2 has been announced

Leica Camera has unveiled a new firmware upgrade for its medium format S2 camera, FW 1.0.2.0.

The fifth firmware update for the camera, this is specially developed for the use of the camera with the new Leica Elmarit-S 30mm f/2.8 ASPH wide-angle lens, to ensure optimum functionality of the lens with the S2 body.

Registered Leica S2 users can upgrade their camera by downloading the firmware update from the Owners Area of the Leica website.

Fast lens

The 30mm lens is the fastest medium format lens at the focal length, with a maximum f/2.8 aperture. It's wide angle view has been specially designed for optimum use in the fields of interior, achitectural, landscape and low-light photography.

Leica claims that the lens can provide outstanding image performance from close focus to infinity at all apertures with brilliant colour rendition in a wide range of photographic situations.

Featuring a medium-format 37.5 million pixel sensor, the S2's 30x45mm CCS sensor has an area nearly 60% larger than traditional 35mm cameras. Other S2 features include autofocus and a high-speed MAESTRO image processor.

With its standard 70mm f/2.5 lens the S2 costs a cool £20,000. However, users can download a free special app for professional photographers announced by Leica last week.