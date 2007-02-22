Canon unveils 'world's fastest digital SLR'

Canon unveiled no less than 43 new imaging products at a journalist briefing in London this morning. The "world's fastest digital SLR camera" created the most buzz among the attending audience.

The Canon EOS-1D Mark III replaces the previous Mark II version, and can shoot an impressive 10 frames per second at 10.1 megapixels. Aimed at professional photographers, it can take also up to 110 images in a single burst. It features dual Digic III processors which are capable of processing 100MB of data per second.

The EOS-1D Mark III has been redesigned to be more sturdy and resilient to extreme weather conditions, as well as smaller and lighter than its predecessor. It has a large 3.0-inch LCD screen featuring a Live View mode, where users can link up the camera to a computer or TV screen to see previews of the shot.

The dSLR also features a beefed up built-in sensor cleaning system, making it easy to steer clear of the dust that sooner or later clogs up cameras. With a maximum ISO of 3200, the EOS-1D Mark III can record images to either SD or CF memory cards, as well as straight to an external hard disk, via USB.

Canon said it had developed the EOS-1D Mark III following requests from professional photographers. "In building this camera, we started with a blank canvas. Every facet of the photographic process has been refined, every design decision re-evaluated," said Alessandro Stanzani, head of Canon consumer imaging for UK and Ireland.

"The EOS-1D Mark III combines familiar EOS ergonomics with a vastly enhanced specification. Our engineers are overjoyed with the result," Stanzani added.

The Canon EOS-1D Mark III is due for launch this spring. No price has yet been set.