Three's new tariff cuts data off automatically

UK mobile network Three has announced its new Essential Internet tariff which guarantees customers an "absolutely zero chance of out-of-bundle data charges".

Three has billed itself as "built for the mobile internet" and the latest data plan aims to encourage occasional users to get online with their mobiles, without the fear of running up huge bills at the end of each month.

Starting at £15 per month (with 100 mins, 5000 texts and a free Samsung Galaxy Ace) the Essential Internet plan offers customers 250MB of data and will notify the user if they reach the limit within the month. If the limit is reached Three will cut off data to the handset until the next month, when you will start again with 250MB.

But is it really worth it?

Customers on the Essential Internet plan will be able to buy another 250MB of data for £2, or unlimited data for £5 – both of which will last for 30 days if they hit their limit and require more data.

However, Three has also announced the Ultimate Internet plan which offers customers all-you-can-eat data from £18 per month (100 mins, 5000 texts, Samsung Galaxy Ace) – just £3 more a month than the Essential plan.

This begs the question why would anyone bother with the Essential plan, when you can get unlimited internet for the length of your contract on the Ultimate plan, for that extra £3 a month?

It feels like Three has created a new tariff which it doesn't need and which doesn't provide customers with anything particularly useful. Let us know your thoughts on the new tariffs in the comment box below.