The first Tizen smartphone could be a Galaxy S4 relation

Tizen has finally found its way into mobile devices but instead of being a smartphone it's actually landed on a trio of Samsung wearables - that may change very soon.

According to the Tizen Indonesia blog, a Samsung official has said the firm's first smartphone to sport the operating system could be released as soon as May.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 - recension

Apparently the Tizen smartphone in question will be a high powered offering, with the source claiming it'll mirror the Galaxy S4 in many ways.

For Russia, with love

Even if the Samsung Tizen phone does appear next month chances are it'll be tricky to get hold of - the report says it's destined for Russia, with no information on a wider release.

There were rumours suggesting Samsung would launch a range of Tizen handsets at MWC 2014, but instead we got the Gear 2, Gear 2 Neo and Gear Fit.

Via GforGames