Samsung's own personal Kindle store opens for Galaxy devices

Samsung has just struck up a deal with Amazon which will see the arrival of a Kindle store customised specifically for its Galaxy devices.

Kindle for Samsung is available on the Galaxy S5 and existing Galaxy devices running Android 4.0 or above and offers up Amazon's library of e-books, magazines and newspapers.

Read more:

It'll also offer Samsungers 12 free books a year via the Samsung Book Deals service, offering users four "prominent" titles to choose from each month. What are you still reading this for? Go and try it out.

Actually, before you do that, go read out Samsung Galaxy S5 review.