Samsung said to be prepping 560ppi display, Galaxy S5 could be first up

Galaxy S5 might pack in more pixels per inch than the Galaxy S4

Next year's smartphones from Samsung could offer higher resolutions and more pixels per inch than the already-stellar-looking displays the company came out with this year.

Samsung's preparing to make AMOLED displays with 560ppi for screens as small as five inches, according to German electronic site OLED.at citing Samsung Display CEO Kinam Kim.

That means the South Korean electronics giant would have resolutions topping out at an even clearer 2560 x 1440 in 2014.

While no specific phones were attached to this report, it could be a killer feature for Samsung's unveiling of the next-generation Galaxy S5 smartphone rumored for early next year.

What 560ppi means

If Samsung's future phones boast 560ppi and 2560 x 1440 resolution, it'll most certainly be a marketing cornerstone.

Pixels per inch measures the number of pixels contained in one square inch of a display, so there would be 560 pixels in each square inch of Samsung's 2014 smartphones.

Compare that to the company's precious 5-inch flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S4. It featured a Super AMOLED too, but it was only 441ppi with a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

The iPhone 5S has an LCD with 326ppi and 640 x 1136 pixels.

If Samsung were to release a Galaxy S5 smartphone with 556ppi, it would have 230 more pixels per inch than Apple's current hardware.

Of course, the human eye may not be able to see the additional pixels packed into every inch, as anything beyond around 300ppi is lost without a microscope. But science is no match for marketing specs.