Samsung praises Google's Motorola purchase

While Samsung has released a statement praising the 'protection' that Google's purchase of Motorola will bring Android, in reality the company is said to be concerned at the power shift in the smartphone industry.

According to Yonhap News, Samsung's chairman Lee Kun-hee called an emergency meeting after the deal was announced, warning execs that hardware manufacturers are losing power while those who control the software are able to call the shots.

"[The company] must strengthen the competitiveness of its information technology (IT), secure more human resources and also more actively seek mergers and acquisitions," Lee was quoted as saying.

"We must pay attention to the fact that IT power is moving away from hardware companies such as Samsung to software companies."

Apparently Samsung's Bada OS isn't providing quite the robust software arsenal required to take on the likes of Apple with its proprietary iOS, Motorola with Android and Nokia's deal with Microsoft.

Opposites day

This sentiment rather flies in the face of Samsung's public statement, which insisted that, "Samsung welcomes Google's acquisition of Motorola Mobility, which we believe will provide intellectual property protection for the Android ecosystem.

"We do not expect this to have any impact on our mobile business."

Sure you don't, Samsung. Sure you don't.

From Yonhap and Android Community