Samsung GT-I9250 'confirmed' as Google Nexus Prime

Samsung's upcoming GT-I9250 smartphone has been pretty much confirmed as the Google Nexus Prime based on the handset's user agent profile (UAP) hosted on a Samsung-owned website.

Sitting on the wap.samsungmobile.com domain, the UAP is titled nexusprime.xml and makes reference to the model number GT-I9250 – we already guessed that this would be the Nexus Prime, leaving the GT- I9220 as be the Samsung-branded version of the phone.

The other sliver of information gleaned from the file is that the handset will have a 480x800 WVGA resolution display – which fits with the rumoured Super AMOLED screen we've been hearing so much about.

The prime of life

Sadly there's no indication of whether or not the remaining speculated specs are accurate – we still have our fingers crossed for a 1.5GHz dual core processor.

One thing that seems certain is that if this launches as the Google Nexus Prime, the handset will be the Ice Cream Sandwich launch device.

With everyone and his dog anticipating an autumn release for the next Google OS, the Nexus Prime's release date can't be far off now.

From Pocket-Now