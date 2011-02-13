Samsung Galaxy S II coming to Three in the UK

Samsung may have only just revealed the Samsung Galaxy S II at Mobile World Congress 2011, but TechRadar has already had word that the smart(er)phone will be arriving on the Three network in the UK.

There's still no Samsung Galaxy S II UK release date but we do know that when it arrives, those who are on one of Three's tariffs will have dibs on the device.

The Samsung Galaxy S II is one of the most powerful smartphones around.

It has been given a 1GHz dual-core processor, 4.3-inch (4.27-inch) Super AMOLED WVGA display, is just 8.49mm thin and weighs in at just 116g.

It comes with HSPA+ Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n and Bluetooth 3.0 + HS (High Speed) connectivity and there is a deluge of Samsung apps on board, including a Reader Hub, Social Hub, Game Hub and Music Hub (which is the front end to the 7digital store).

There's also access to Android Market if you prefer to get your own apps on to the device.

Specs appeal

The Samsung Galaxy S II comes with Flash 10.1 support and will launch with Android 2.3 Gingerbread.

It also has the ability to show 1080p HD at 30fps and also has an 8MP camera on board.

Three doesn't have exclusivity of the Samsung Galaxy S II but it is the first that we know of to announce its availability.