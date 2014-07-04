Samsung Galaxy F has an air of the iPhone about it in new leak

The Samsung Galaxy F is being billed as a premium Galaxy S5, complete with metal body and QHD display - and a newly leaked image seems to suggest the metallic finish is indeed going to happen.

GSM Arena has been sent an image from an anonymous tipster, who claims it's a shot of the top portion of the Galaxy F - which is also being referred to as the Samsung Galaxy S5 Prime in some reports.

The picture in question shows a metal band running round the circumference of the handset, in a similar way to iPhone 5S, although we're told the metal finish doesn't extend to the rear of the device.

Two-faced

The Galaxy F? (credit: GSM Arena)

Instead the source claims Samsung will stick with a removable polycarbonate rear on the Galaxy F, mirroring the metal-plastic combo found on the Nokia Lumia 925 and Lumia 930.

As the site is quick to point out, it can't verify the image it's been sent, but all of this does appear to fall in line with previous rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy F which also point towards a Snapdragon 805 processor, QHD display and LTE-A.