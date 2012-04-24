Samsung confirms new mobile handset will arrive at London event

The app will also offer a live stream of the May 3 event

Samsung Mobile has unleashed a new app onto Google Play for its Unpacked event on May 3, confirming a new mobile device and the Galaxy S3 name.

In the app description Samsung has listed a range of keywords, including "Galaxy", "S3" and "GalaxyS3" – confirming the name we've all been waiting for.

Of course this could be clever keywording by Samsung, who will know that "Samsung Galaxy S3" is a hot search term – but Samsung wouldn't have included it if it wasn't about to launch its next flagship mobile device.

Physical home button confirmed?

Download the Samsung Mobile Unpacked 2012 app (13.5MB), delve in and you'll find one of the menu options is labelled "New Product".

The icon for the "New Product" menu option is an image of a mobile phone and clearly shows a physical home button on the front of the device.

We've heard reports that Samsung spent considerable time deciding if the Galaxy S3 should sport a physical home button, finally ruling in favour of it – only for a video to crop up online claiming to be the Galaxy S3, but obviously missing the physical key.

And if we're going to take the icon picture literally, we can also confirm the Samsung Galaxy S3 will sport a screen on the front and a camera on the back – shocker. Find out what you might be able to expect from this next-generation device in our Samsung Galaxy S3 release date, news and rumours article.

TechRadar will be reporting live from the May 3 event at Earls Court, London, to bring you all the news from Samsung and details on its latest flagship device.

From AndroidPolice