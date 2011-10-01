INQ planning new phones for 2012

INQ has told TechRadar that it's committed to releasing new handsets in the future, but the current Android patent wars have forced the company into a slight re-think.

The company has already released the INQ Cloud Touch into the UK market, and this was supposed to be followed up by the INQ Cloud Q - but Frank Meehan, the recently departed CEO of INQ, said the company is still deciding whether to release the QWERTY-enabled device:

"At this stage we're examining the sales of devices like HTC ChaCha has had - BlackBerry is still dominant in the QWERTY sector so we're still evaluating whether we launch the INQ Cloud Q."

Patent problems

Meehan also said the recent patent wars - which have seen Google purchase Motorola in a bid to beef up its patent portfolios - have had an effect on the company's strategy, along with what he calls 'hardware accelerating out of sight':

"We hope to have more handsets over the next year, but there are very big patent wars in the market, with big battles to face which carry a high cost of engagement - watching it is fascinating.

"The market will evolve quickly, but hardware is accelerating out of sight - in the future there will be no mobile market, just a screen; and what design can you really do when the device is essentially just a screen?

"Patents have been a big issue - it's such a shame everyone is going into litigation over innovation. The legal issues cost a lot, so that's something we've got to evaluate. When we first started [producing Android phones] we weren't expecting such a strong level of patent issues - so now we're just watching and seeing what happens."