Android 4.3 Jelly Bean arrives on Samsung Galaxy S4

There's good news for Samsung Galaxy S4 owners in the UK as the Android 4.3 Jelly Bean update begins to roll out on the handset.

The Android 4.3 rollout began in early October, but it is only now making its way to British shores.

Our in-office Galaxy S4 has received the update, which includes a boost from version 4.2 to 4.3 of Jelly Bean plus support for Samsung's Galaxy Gear smartwatch.

If the update hasn't appeared on your S4 just yet, don't panic, as these rollouts do tend to take a few days to reach every handset.

That said, our Galaxy S4 didn't actually notify us of the update, but heading to Settings > More > About Device > Software Update saw the Android 4.3 upgrade waiting for us.

Gearing up

You'll need to be connected to Wi-Fi to download this hefty over-the-air update (it's almost 700MB in size), but other than that it's a straightforward procedure.

One of the major inclusions in the update isn't actually a Google offering though. It's support for the Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch.

Up until this update the Galaxy Note 3 was the only smartphone capable of playing nicely with the smartwatch, but now punters have two phones to choose from - with support for further handsets on the way.

There are numerous improvements, upgrades and additional features arriving with Android 4.3 including a boost to colour reproduction, better RAM management, a new internet browser and various UI updates.