Our exclusive Google Pixel 6 deals are the best you can get before Black Friday

We were sure that strong Google Pixel 6 deals would be tricky to find this Black Friday and yet, here we are with a collection of massive price cuts on both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and they're exclusive to you.

Not specifically you - all TechRadar readers can save on Google Pixel 6 promotions at Mobiles.co.uk thanks to some exclusive codes. These work across three tariffs on the regular Pixel 6 and one on the larger Pro.

The standout offer here is a plan that costs £26 a month while getting you 105GB of Vodafone data. Apply the code TR40 at the checkout and you'll see your costs fall from £99 to just £59 - that makes this one of the cheapest Pixel 6 offers we've seen yet.

Alternatively, you can go even cheaper on another deal, bringing your monthly costs all the way down to just £23. Use the code TR20 at the checkout and that price will be paired with an upfront spend of just £119.

Below you can find out more about these Black Friday phone deals, along with a few more exclusive codes on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

These exclusive Google Pixel 6 deals in full

Google Pixel 6: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | Google Pixel 6: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £99 £59 upfront (with code TRR40) | 105GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £26/pm

This deal is absolutely fantastic, offering loads of data at a really affordable price. Apply the code TR40 and you'll only pay £59 upfront (down from £99). That's then paired with monthly bills of £26 while getting you a 105GB of data plan. Over the two year contract, you'll pay £683 for this deal. Considering the Google Pixel 6 costs £599 SIM-free, you're effectively paying just £3.50 a month for 105GB of data.

Google Pixel 6: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | Google Pixel 6: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £139 £119 upfront (with code TR20) | 30GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £23/pm

This deal works out ever so slightly cheaper than the above but, it does require a higher upfront cost. There is still an exclusive saving here - using the code TR20, you will only pay £119 upfront. That's then paired with a fantastic £23 a month, getting you a very comfortable 30GB of data.

Google Pixel 6: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | Google Pixel 6: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £65 £25 upfront (with code TR40) | 150GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £30/pm

This deal balances out the costs a lot better than the two above, plus it is also lands you with more data. You'll be paying £30 a month and then with the code TR40, you will only pay £25 upfront. For that price, you will get 150GB of data. While it is more expensive than the two deals above, it will likely be the best option for a lot of people.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | Google Pixel 6 Pro: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £75 £50 upfront (with code TR25) | 200GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £39/pm

If you know you're more interested in the Google Pixel 6 Pro, this could be the perfect deal for you. It is quite a fair bit more expensive than the regular Pixel 6 but, when you use the code TR25 here, you will only pay £50 upfront. Then, you're left paying £39 a month for the massive 200GB of data!

What is the Google Pixel 6 like?

The more affordable of Google's two latest devices, the Google Pixel 6 will stand out to those that want a powerful smartphone at a more affordable price point.

While it won't compete with the flagships of the world, there is a lot of promising specs on board. The 6.4-inch FHD+ display, while not as impressive as some other more expensive devices, will look bright and clear. That paired with the 90Hz refresh rate will provide a fluid move as you swipe around the phone's interface.

Google promises a 24 hour battery life from the 4524mAh battery and up to 30% charge in 30 minutes. That paired with the 8GB RAM 'Google Tensor' processor means this device will be capable of operating most apps without lag or any major trouble.

Google has fully committed to the security of this device, using end-to-end security along with anti-phishing and malware protection, multi-layer hardware security and plenty more.

Read our full Google Pixel 6 review