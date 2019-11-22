Olympus TG-6 deal: our top waterproof camera is down to its lowest price for Black Friday

The Olympus TG-6 is our best waterproof camera in the world right now, and it's just dropped to its lowest-ever price in a pre-Black Friday 2019 deal that knocks an impressive 33% off its usual price.

Aside from being waterproof to 15m and able to withstand drops from 2.4m, the main benefits of the Olympus TG-6 are its image quality and bonus features. It can shoot 12MP stills and 4K video at 30fps in places your smartphone dare not tread, and brings the bonus of raw shooting for editing your photos later.

A key upgrade over its predecessor is the improved 3-inch LCD screen, which has a 1.04 million-dot resolution to make framing and reviewing your adventure holiday shots easier.

Olympus TG-6: £449.99 £299.99 at Amazon

Grab our top-rated waterproof camera for its lowest-ever price. The rugged TG-6 is waterproof to 15m and can shoot both 12MP stills and 4K video at 30fps. Unusually for a waterproof compact, it also has advanced features like focus stacking and GPS.

A step above other waterproof cams

The Olympus TG-6 is our number one waterproof camera on account of its added-value features, like 1cm close-focusing capability. This makes it suitable for family trips to the beach, for example, when you might want to snap close-ups of shells and sea creatures.

For more advanced shooters there are Focus Stacking and Focus Bracketing modes, which let you combine multiple shots in-camera - again great for macro and wildlife shots.

Considering the Olympus TG-6 usually retails for around £450, this pre-Black Friday offer is a real steal, and ideal Christmas stocking fodder.