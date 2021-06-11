Now is a fantastic time to buy Samsung S20 FE deals with prices starting at £23/pm

Samsung has a massive array of handsets and with all eyes on the flagship Galaxy S21 series, it is easy to forget about some of the other great choices. One of the best value options from Samsung right now is the Galaxy S20 FE.

With a new version of this handset likely on the horizon, deals on the older device are looking more affordable than ever. The retailer Mobile Phones Direct has managed to snag some of the cheapest tariffs out there for the budget device.

Go for the more affordable 4G version of the smartphone and you can currently pay as little as £23 a month. For that price you'll get 30GB of data and only have to pay £69.99 upfront.

Upgrade to the more powerful 5G version and the retailer's Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals start at just £26 a month with an upfront cost of £99.99. Whichever device you go for, these are some excellent prices for this Samsung tech.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals: how does it differ from the S20?

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

With a substantial £300 difference between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S20 at launch – and a further £100 for the 5G variant of the latter – it's not unreasonable to expect a handset that is largely underwhelming with its S20 tag to live up to. However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE actually takes some of the key, more exciting features of the full-fat flagship and simply embodies these components in moderately cheaper shell.

Long story short: if you're here for the aesthetic, the S20 FE might not cut it. However, if a slightly more budget friendly handset with some flashy flagship features gets your blood pumping, the 'Fan Edition' is calling...

So what are those aforementioned features? Well, essentially 2020's S10 Lite, the S20 FE boasts that super-smooth, 120Hz refresh rate with Full HD+ resolution, as well as a powerful, top-tier processor, and a pretty nifty camera set-up.

Yep, under the hood you'll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which offers a seriously impressive, snappy performance. Where the camera is concerned, the S20 FE has a triple camera lens set-up with excellent features like the S20's Night Mode, as well as Single Take utilising all three lenses to capture the very best snap.

Of course, as a more affordable variation of its older sibling, there are obviously drawbacks to the budget-friendly edition. When we gave it a whirl, we found the battery life didn't keep up with moderate to heavy usage, with juice draining tasks like gaming and taking photos using up a lot of power. As previously mentioned, its shell also leaves something left to be desired, with a lack of curves and a plastic back.

Still, we think those flagship features, including 5G, more than make up for the slight inconvenience of having to put the handset on charge every night. Plus, there are a total of six colour options to suit your tastes. Really, you're spoilt for choice.