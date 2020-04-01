Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock but you'll have to move fast

The Nintendo Switch Lite is back in stock, and you can pick up any colour of your choosing at the Nintendo Store online right now. That's big news in a world of dwindling stock, price rises, and increasing demand, so you'll have to be speedy to secure yours at the standard price. You'll find these consoles available for £199 online now.

Animal Crossing bundles are also listed on the site, but currently showing as out of stock. They don't offer such a big saving over buying both items separately as to be worth holding out for, but we expect them to return shortly if inventory of the console itself is back in business.

This Nintendo Switch Lite stock may not last long, so if you've been hankering for the Ninty console over the past few weeks, don't hesitate to snap one up while the price is steady. We're also tracking all the cheapest Nintendo Switch games in the US and UK further down the page.

Nintendo Switch is back in stock in the UK

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 at Nintendo

Nintendo has replenished its own stock of the handheld-only console, with every colour now available for ordering direct from their site. You'll have to move fast, though, we expect these to slide out of stock pretty quickly if the past week is anything to go by.

