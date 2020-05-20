Nintendo Switch in stock at Amazon with a fantastic price - but hurry

The Nintendo Switch is back in stock at Amazon with a fantastic £299 price tag that offers one of the best Nintendo Switch deals of the last few weeks. That's due to the recent surge in demand pushing prices up at a number of retailers hanging onto those last few boxes. However, you can now grab your own console for an excellent price.

We'd move fast on this one, we've been seeing Nintendo Switch stock flash in and out in less than 30 minutes before, so you'll have to get speedy to get your order in. We don't know how long this inventory will last, so if you've had your eye on the full console over the last few months you'll want to snag yours quickly.

Recent demand surges have pushed the price of any remaining stock up to eye-watering heights over the last few weeks, despite some retailers receiving shipments over the last few days. That means we're seeing flashes of Nintendo Switch deals available across the country, but the speediest of shoppers are snapping them up within minutes.

It's been a long time coming, but this latest Nintendo Switch stock may just be the start of the console's return to our shelves, but for now, this is going to be an incredible race to the checkout.

Not in the UK? You'll find the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals still available further down the page.

Nintendo Switch bundles in stock at Amazon

Nintendo Switch | £299 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is back in stock at Amazon, but we don't know how long this console will hold on for. The neon version is the only remaining model in stock, so hurry - this is your shot to grab your own Nintendo Switch deal!

View Deal

Nintendo Switch stock run out? Here's where you can grab a Switch Lite in the UK and US

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 at Very

You can find the Nintendo Switch Lite console by itself at Very for its usual £199 price. That's a fantastic offer considering supply is so low and demand rising by the day. You'll find the standard colours available here, as well as plenty of bundle deals outlined below.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Extra game | £239.99 at Argos

Grab a Nintendo Switch game for £40 when you pick up the Switch Lite console at Argos right now. You're choosing from Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team, and Super Mario Party here, so if there's a game in this bundle not covered by others, Argos is your best bet. Grey Model | Turquoise Model | Yellow ModelView Deal

We're tracking all the latest Nintendo Switch deals and sales right here on TechRadar, but if you're struggling to find more stock you'll want to check out our guide on where to buy a Nintendo Switch.