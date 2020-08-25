Nintendo Switch deals return to Amazon - with actual savings this time

Nintendo Switch deals have been incredibly difficult to come by over the last few months. A combination of soaring demand over the lockdown period, the release of the hotly anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the reduced distribution from Nintendo itself resulted in a drought across the UK. However, last week that all changed with a swathe of Nintendo Switch bundles hitting the shelves once more.

Many of them didn't cut any cash off the price of the console and included game, but we were happy to see the Joy-Con flowing regardless. However, Amazon is currently offering a Neon Red / Blue Nintendo Switch bundle with the biggest release of the year, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, for just £299 right now. That makes it the first real cash saver we've seen in months, though you'll have to move quickly to secure yours.

You'll find other bundles running you £319 with an included game, and while you're saving pennies rather than pounds here, it's still a good way to pick up your console and kickstart your collection at the same time. That means you'll find more of the latest Nintendo Switch deals further down the page, while we're highlighting this particularly impressive Amazon offer just below.

Of course, you can always check out the best Nintendo Switch Lite deals available right now if you're going handheld-only.

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £299 at Amazon

This Nintendo Switch deal is available for £319 at other retailers, but you're saving an extra £20 on Amazon's offering this week. That's an excellent price considering the game itself is up for £40 and you're only paying £20 more for this bundle than the console is by itself.

More Nintendo Switch deals

There's plenty more Nintendo Switch deals available out there this week, as well. In a flurry of new stock that's held on incredibly well considering how in-demand this console is, you'll find bundles available at Very and Currys as well as Amazon right now. Below, you'll find our top picks.

Nintendo Switch | Paper Mario: The Origami King: £319.99 at Very

The very latest title to hit the Nintendo Switch roster, Paper Mario: The Origami King is available with a Neon Red / Blue console for £319.99 this week. You'll find this offer at Very, but we don't know how long this stock will last.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £319.99 at Very

Possibly the most popular starter game for the Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 instantly gets everyone in on the action with its classic lineup of kart races. Make the most of those Joy-Con with this £319 offer from Very.

Nintendo Switch | Luigi's Mansion 3: £319.99 at Very

Luigi's Mansion 3 offers an excellent multiplayer and single player experience for kids and adults alike. It's a fan favourite when it comes to Nintendo Switch deals, so be quick to snap up this offer from Very.

