New games 2020: the biggest games coming to console and PC

It's a brand new year which means we have a heap of new games to look forward to. But it's not just any new year, 2020 is a biggie and will see us making the transition to next-generation consoles and new streaming services. That means that most games that are due to release this year are fair game to be cross-generation titles - even if we don't know it yet.

Xbox Series X and the PS5 may not be releasing until the end of 2020, but there are plenty of fantastic games releasing in the run-up. It can be hard to keep track of which games are releasing when, and for what platform, so we've put together this handy guide to all the games releasing in 2020 - and when we can expect them.

January

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne DLC – January 9 (PC)

– January 9 (PC) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - January 17 (PC, Xbox One and PS4)

- January 17 (PC, Xbox One and PS4) Kingdom Hearts 3 : Re Mind DLC – January 23 (PS4)

– January 23 (PS4) DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment – January 23 (PS4/US)

– January 23 (PS4/US) Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – January 23 (PS4/Switch)

– January 23 (PS4/Switch) Journey to the Savage Planet – January 28 (PS4, PC, Xbox One/US)

– January 28 (PS4, PC, Xbox One/US) Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – January 28 (PS4, Xbox One)

– January 28 (PS4, Xbox One) Journey to the Savage Planet – January 31 (PC, Xbox One and PS4/EU)

– January 31 (PC, Xbox One and PS4/EU) Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD – January TBC (Switch)

February

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics – February 4 (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch)

– February 4 (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch) Life is Strange 2 Collector's Edition – February 4 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One/US)

– February 4 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One/US) Monster Jam Steel Titans – February 4 (Switch)

– February 4 (Switch) Ori and the Will of the Wisps – February 11 (PC, Xbox One)

– February 11 (PC, Xbox One) Yakuza 5 (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) – February 11 (PS4)

– February 11 (PS4) The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition – February 11 (PS4)

– February 11 (PS4) Darksiders Genesis – February 14 (PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

– February 14 (PS4, Xbox One and Switch) Dreams – February 14 (PS4)

– February 14 (PS4) DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment – February 14 (PS4/EU)

– February 14 (PS4/EU) Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle – February 18 (PS4, Xbox One)

– February 18 (PS4, Xbox One) Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC – February 25 (Xbox One)

– February 25 (Xbox One) Two Point Hospital – February 25 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

– February 25 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) Marvel’s Iron Man VR – February 28 (PSVR)

March

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake – March 3 (PS4)

– March 3 (PS4) My Hero One's Justice 2 – March 13 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

– March 13 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch) Nioh 2 – March 13 (PS4)

– March 13 (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons – March 20 (Switch)

– March 20 (Switch) Doom Eternal – March 20 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)

– March 20 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia) Doom 64 – March 20 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

– March 20 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch) Bleeding Edge – March 24 (PC, Xbox One)

– March 24 (PC, Xbox One) Persona 5 Royal – March 31 (PS4)

– March 31 (PS4) Half-Life: Alyx – March TBC (PC/VR)

April

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Resident Evil 3 – April 3 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)

– April 3 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One) Cyberpunk 2077 – April 16 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)

– April 16 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia) Predator Hunting Grounds – April 24 (PS4)

– April 24 (PS4) Trials of Mana – April 24 (PC, PS4 and Switch)

– April 24 (PC, PS4 and Switch) Gears Tactics – April 28 (PC)

May

Marvel's Avengers – May 15 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)

– May 15 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia) The Last of Us: Part 2 – May 29 (PS4)

– May 29 (PS4) Fast & Furious Crossroads – May TBC (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)

TBC new games 2020

(Image credit: SuckerPunch)