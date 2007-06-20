Crystal Audio makes wireless cinema whoopee

Crystal Audio has launched a wireless version of its THX-T3 loudspeakers; speakers our sister title Home Cinema Choice awarded 5 stars in its October 2006 issue.

The new wireless version uses the 2.4GHz waveband to transfer sound signals from one end of the room to the other. Crystal Audio claims a line-of-sight operating distance of 201-metres (660ft), which should be enough for almost anyone.

Crystal Audio claims that going wireless needn't force you to compromise on sound quality either. It says its wireless transmission system uses 16-bit, 48KHz digital audio technology. Transferring the audio data wirelessly also takes less than 2-miliseconds - a signal latency that's imperceptible to the human ear.

The THX-D312 Wireless uses Crystal Audio's TR wireless monoblock power amplifiers to deliver 150W apiece to the rear effects channel.

In other words, you get no-compromise cinema sound without the messy cables, and plenty of power on tap. What's not to love?