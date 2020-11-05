Moto G8 Power Lite deal brings the long battery life phone down to its lowest price

Ever wondered what it would be like to have a phone that you don't have to recharge every day? The Moto G8 Power Lite is exactly that, and the phone is now £50 cheaper after an early Black Friday discount.

It originally cost £149 at launch, but a new deal from O2 has brought the phone down by £50 to £99. That's a whole lot of phone you're able to get for under £100. Not in the UK? Check the bottom of this article for prices in your region.

We'd be particularly surprised if we see this phone any cheaper over the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, so now may be the perfect time to pick this one up.

Moto G8 Power Lite deal

Moto G8 Power Lite: £149 £99 at O2

Looking for a cheap phone before the end of 2020? The Moto G8 Power Lite is a fantastic price here directly from O2, and it has a battery that you won't have to recharge every day.View Deal

We didn't find the Moto G8 Power Lite to be a phenomenal phone, but it's a solidly good piece of tech. We praised it for its long battery life and low price in our Moto G8 Power Lite review.

In that article, we also note that it still uses a microUSB port (despite the technology being quite outdated) and that the processing tech isn't fantastic either. At only £99, you probably won't be too fussed about that.

If you're looking for any other phones, be sure to head back to TechRadar over the coming weeks as we're expecting a whole variety of Black Friday phone deals in the coming weeks.

Plus, Motorola just announced the brand new Moto G9 Power that may be up your street and we're expecting to go on sale in the near future.