Samsung Galaxy Tab UK release date: 1 November

The Galaxy Tab is to land in the UK 1 November, Samsung has confirmed.

The Android-toting rival to the iPad is going to be available in UK stores a month from today and represents a new category of mobile products for the company.

Speaking about the impending launch of the Galaxy Tab, Simon Stanford, managing director for Samsung mobile in the UK, said: "At Samsung we recognise consumers want to experience life without limits.

"The Samsung Galaxy Tab brings a very unique proposition to the tablet market and from 1 November, gives consumers the ultimate in connectivity."

Price points

The Galaxy Tab runs Android 2.2 (FroYo), features a 1GHz processor, has a 7-inch TFT-LCD display and will run Flash 10.1.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab will be available from Carphone Warehouse, Dixons, T-Mobile and a whole bunch of other retailers.

Samsung also notes that it will be available at a number of different price points, so look out for subsidised deals.

This comes after Amazon listed the Galaxy Tab as costing £599.99.