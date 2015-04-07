Samsung Galaxy Tab A will offer a big screen for those on a small budget

There's no shortage of Samsung tablets, but that hasn't stopped the company unleashing yet another one in the form of the Galaxy Tab A.

The tablet was first shown off in Russia last month, but now we have confirmation that it's coming to Europe as there's a page for it on Samsung Germany.

The Galaxy Tab A isn't as exciting as the upcoming Galaxy Tab S2, but it should be a lot cheaper, with prices in Germany of €299 (around £218) for the Wi-Fi version or €349 (roughly £255) for the LTE version, while according to Phone Arena a third option with an S Pen stylus is also set to launch from €349 (around £255).

Big screen, low power

The tablet has a 9.7-inch 768 x 1024 display, a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, a 5MP main camera, a 2MP front-facing snapper, a 6000 mAh battery, 16GB of storage and support for microSD cards of up to 128GB.

It runs Android 5.0 Lollipop, but RAM varies depending on model, with the Wi-Fi version delivering 1.5GB and the LTE version offering 2GB. Whichever model you go for the tablet is fairly slim, at 7.5mm thick, but it has a plain black or white design.

So it doesn't seem like something you're likely to fall in love with, but if those prices stay true for the UK then that might be okay, as it's set to be an affordable big screen slate.

So far there's no guarantee that it will actually come to the UK, but with a German release planned for May it's likely that we'll see it here - and probably soon.