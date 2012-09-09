Kindle Fire HD ad opt-outs will cost $15

Amazon has announced that new Kindle Fire HD owners will be able to kill the lock screen advertisements, but for a fee.

Owners will need to fork out $15 (around £10) to rid their new tablets of the 'special offers' that appear each time they lock the screen.

There's no word yet on what UK Kindle Fire HD buyers will have to pay, on top of the £159 they'll already be paying for the tablet.

It had previously been thought that the company would not offer an opt out scheme, but it appears Amazon has had a change of heart.

Happy to offer the choice

"I wanted to let you know that with Kindle Fire HD there will be a special offers opt-out option for $15," the company said in a statement.

"We know from our Kindle reader line that customers love our special offers and very few people choose to opt out. We're happy to offer customers the choice."

Kindle Fire HD owners will have to pay the fee once they get the hands on the tablet as Amazon is not selling the ad-free tablets directly.

Amazon first started subsidising the price of its Kindle readers with advertisements a couple of years ago, with few complaints from users.

Via: Engadget